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Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank Users All Reporting Outages

Bank Outages Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank All Down ... Users Report

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Multiple banks have been experiencing outages, according to user reports.

Insider Wire posted on X Monday that users are saying Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank are all down.

According to Downdetector, the banks have all been experiencing a spike in user-reported problems since 9 AM.

This comes just days after the FAA issued a ground stop on Friday ... claiming legacy equipment had become unstable and caused "instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds."

Story developing ...

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