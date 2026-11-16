Student Pilot Who Was in the Air During FAA Ground Stop Speaks Out

Ground Stop Was A First For All Of Us

The student pilot who told an air traffic controller he straight-up didn't know what to do when the nationwide ground stop was declared ultimately landed safely ... and he confirmed he never discussed the scenario with his instructor -- because it "does not happen."

CBS News caught up with Mosab Nadi ... the Texas-based student pilot who was making his first solo cross-country flight when Friday's FAA ground stop went into effect.

Audio from the call between him and air traffic control went viral ... which he says surprised him -- noting the whole situation was unique.

Mosab says the situation seemingly changed rapidly ... he says he'd been on the phone with ATC mere minutes before, and there had been no ground stop. Suddenly, he was being told to land.

Thankfully, Mosab says he felt confident in his ability to safely put the plane on the ground ... though he notes the feeling when he finally landed was "unimaginable."

He adds, "This does not happen at all. It's not even something that I talked about with my instructor."

While he ended up in a frightening situation, Mosab says he can't wait to get back up in the air for another cross-country flight.

Play video content Video: Markwayne Mullin Appears to Blame Sean Duffy for Nationwide Ground Stop C-SPAN

It's good he's gone through this trial by fire ... because government officials -- like Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy -- say this is likely to happen again.