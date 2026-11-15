UPS Cargo Jet Collides With Commercial Airplane

A commercial airplane clipped the nose of a UPS cargo jet in Miami International Airport ... leaving two people injured.

@N3lly_Nel is the original poster of this video. https://t.co/6Ee6BOGD6m @RSenatorFeed

The incident went down Saturday night ... with a Copa Airlines pilot telling Air Traffic Control that "somebody hit us" just after its left wing clipped the UPS flight bound for Bogotá, Colombia.

In the audio ... the UPS cargo flight's pilot admitted to going "too far" on the runway before the Copa Airlines flight "clipped us with his wing."

Miami International Airport spokesperson has since shared that flights were redirected to other runways and that two patients received care from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ... the California Post reported.

This isn't the only traffic woe for jet-setters this weekend.