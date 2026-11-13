FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Flights Canceled Across U.S.

Play video content Video: FAA Calls Off Nationwide Ground Stop Following Travel Chaos Fox News

The skies are opening back up ... the Federal Aviation Administration says its nationwide ground stop has officially been lifted after flights across the country were brought to a screeching halt Friday.

The FAA announced the all clear after ordering airports nationwide to stop departing flights over a telecommunications issue affecting air traffic control centers.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin announced during a press conference that the public was never in danger and that everyone's loved ones are safe.

During a press conference, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy slammed the current "patchwork" fixes for upgrading an old Air Traffic Control system -- saying he wants $50 billion for a new ATC system that works ... while demanding Congress clear the emergency funds immediately.

As we reported ... the agency issued the extremely rare order Friday afternoon, citing "extraordinary circumstances" and safety concerns, leaving travelers stranded at airports and stuck on tarmacs across the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the shutdown was triggered by a communications issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, prompting FAA technicians to investigate.

The travel nightmare even hit Hollywood ... Brooks Nader was stuck aboard a private jet in New York while trying to get to her home state of Louisiana for the LSU game. Our sources told us her pilots had no updates, and her chances of taking off Friday night were looking slim.

Former 'Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe also found herself caught in the airport chaos, telling her Instagram followers the situation was scary as she waited to get home.