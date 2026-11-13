Bachelor's Kaitlyn Bristowe Caught in Friday the 13th Nightmare Amid FAA Ground Stop

Play video content Video: Kaitlyn Bristowe Posts Video While Stuck at Airport

Kaitlyn Bristowe is finding out there's something worse than getting sent home on "The Bachelor" ... not being able to get home at all.

The former "Bachelorette" star is stranded at an airport amid the nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop ... and she's knocking back a Guinness while trying to figure out what the heck is going on.

Kaitlyn took to social media Friday to document the chaos ... admitting she's scared by the mysterious shutdown and describing the scene as "very eerie."

She also found time for a little Bachelor Nation gossip ... joking about NFL quarterback Sam Hartman becoming the next "Bachelor" and teasing an embarrassing story she'll share on her podcast.

But the travel nightmare was never far from her mind ... especially after realizing it was Friday the 13th.

As TMZ reported ... the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday, halting departing flights across the country.