Nanny in Fatal Palm Beach Plane Crash Made Final Call to Sister Before Takeoff

Ana Maria Cetina -- one of the 9 victims of last weekend's tragic private jet crash in Florida -- made a final FaceTime call with her sister before takeoff.

Speaking with The US Sun ... Ana Maria's sister Angie Ramirez Cetina said ... "We did a video call, she showed me the children, she showed me the plane."

Angie said Anna Maria was "very happy" to travel with Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their two young children as their nanny.

Angie admitted ... "She was truly happy because she had never been to the Bahamas, and even though she was working, she didn't see it as work. She enjoyed it."

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

When news broke about the crash, Angie didn't want to believe that her sister had died.

She said ... "I saw the accident, I saw the flight path, and truthfully, I didn’t want to accept that it might be my sister on the plane. But later, my mom called me on Monday morning and confirmed to me that yes, it was the flight Ana Maria was on."

The Robinson family previously spoke out about the accident ... and said that Ana Maria was a tender and devoted caretaker for Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2.

We reported earlier ... Ana Maria, Adam, Helen, Emma, Charlie, and Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr were all killed when their private jet plummeted ... crashing near Greenacres, Florida.