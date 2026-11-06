Palm Beach Co-Pilot's Father Says He Wanted to Be By Her Side on the Plane

I Wanted to Be With Her on That Plane

The father of 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras is speaking out about his daughter's tragic death in the Palm Beach plane crash.

During an emotional press conference Friday, Allan Filgueiras mourned his "gifted" daughter, calling her his "soulmate" and saying he wished he had been with her on the plane.

Allan said ... "I wanted to be by her side inside the plane to help her, to be by her. I had to be next to her."

He raved about his daughter, saying she made him incredibly proud and showed him what it meant to be a hero.

Allan remarked how a lot of grown men in the cockpit would see the impending crash and not be able to handle it, but Nathalia "was the one ’til the last minute fighting."

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

He said he listened to the heartbreaking audio of the flight's last moments -- when Nathalia is talking to air traffic control and the 55-year-old pilot Jeff Gregory was trying to get the plane under control.

Allan said ... "I did listen to it, many times, tried to find a clue in my head how that happened, and wow, she was tough."

As you know, Nathalia was the co-pilot aboard a Learjet 60 traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, when it crashed in Palm Beach County.