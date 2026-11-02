Palm Beach Plane Crash Co-Pilot Texted Boyfriend Minutes Before Impact, Report

Nathalia Gadelha -- the 20-year-old co-pilot who died in the plane crash in Palm Beach County on Sunday -- sent her boyfriend one final text message before the fatal impact.

The New York Post says it spoke to Nathalia's stepfather, Thiago Cortelet ... who told the outlet he believes Nathalia texted her boyfriend around 12:40 PM ET ... roughly 10 minutes before the fatal crash.

Thiago says Nathalia texted her boyfriend, "I've got turbulence, I've got ice."

Nathalia's boyfriend is also a licensed pilot ... and the two made headlines over the years for how young they both were. She got her license when she was 17 and still in high school.

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Her family also confirmed she had more than 1,300 hours of flight experience at the time of her death.

As we reported ... Nathalia was supporting the craft's captain, Jeff Gregory, when the plane nosedived and went down in West Palm Beach.

She was among the 9 people killed ... along with Gregory, 44-year-old Austin tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, plus his wife Helen, their two kids, and two close friends.

Nathalia can be heard in horrifying dispatch audio saying, "Holy f***, we're out of time," while a man -- presumably Gregory -- said the Lord's prayer.

Play video content Video: NTSB Says Palm Beach Plane Showed Signs of Breaking Up Before Impact NTSB