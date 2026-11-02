Palm Beach Plane Crash Victims Identified

The passengers on the private jet that crashed in Florida have been identified ... they were a family of four from Texas ... and they were traveling with their nanny and two friends ... TMZ has learned.

Onboard the Learjet 60 that crashed Sunday were 44-year-old Austin tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, plus his wife Helen, their two kids, and two close friends ... sources close to the family tell TMZ.

The Robinsons had their nanny with them ... and the two pilots also died.

We broke the story ... the captain was 55-year-old Jeff Gregory.

His co-pilot was 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha. She earned her pilot's license when she was just 17 years old, doing so before she even graduated high school.

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

The private jet was flying from Austin to the Bahamas when it took a nosedive and crashed in Florida. Video shows the jet plummeting from the sky, nose-first, as it explodes on a busy street.

The NTSB held a news conference Monday, confirming ice began forming on the jet in the middle of moderate turbulence. The crew asked to increase altitude from 35,000 feet to 37,000 feet shortly before an emergency was declared.