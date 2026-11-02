Palm Beach Plane Crash: Captain's Identity Revealed

Update

11:42 AM PT -- The passengers on the private jet have been identified.

The captain who was flying the private jet that crashed in Palm Beach County is Jeff Gregory ... TMZ has learned.

A family member of Gregory's tells TMZ ... the 55-year-old Gregory was piloting the lear 60, along with the co-pilot, 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha.

Play video content Video: NTSB Says Palm Beach Plane Showed Signs of Breaking Up Before Impact NTSB

The NTSB held a news conference Monday, confirming ice began to form on the plane in the middle of moderate turbulence. The crew asked to increase altitude from 35,000 feet to 37,000 feet shortly before an emergency was declared.

The crew, along with 7 passengers, perished in the crash.

RIP