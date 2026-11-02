Woman Linked to Tony Parker Cheating Scandal With Eva Longoria Dies by Suicide

A woman once linked to Tony Parker during his marriage to Eva Longoria has died by suicide ... years after the alleged affair rocked the San Antonio Spurs.

Erin Benavides, who was previously married to former Spurs player Brent Barry, was found dead at 54 inside a home in Port Aransas, Texas, on October 14 ... after police responded to a welfare check prompted by an alarming text message she reportedly sent to a friend of her husband.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, officers forced their way into the home and discovered Erin with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities do not suspect foul play, though the investigation remains active.

Erin made headlines back in 2010 when she was accused of having an affair with Tony, who was married to "Desperate Housewives" star Eva at the time ... while Erin was married to Tony's former Spurs teammate Brent.

The drama exploded after Eva reportedly discovered hundreds of text messages between Tony and another woman, later identified in reports as Erin ... sparking rumors of an affair that Erin publicly denied. Tony also reportedly denied any physical relationship.

Both marriages ultimately fell apart ... Eva filed for divorce from Tony in November 2010, while Brent and Erin also split around the same time.

Erin later became an attorney, working as an assistant district attorney in Texas and handling human-smuggling cases. She also advocated for children in foster care and victims of trafficking.

Her former boss, District Attorney Christina Mitchell, remembered her for her dedication to her work, sense of humor, and love for her sons.