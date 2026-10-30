'Party Rock Anthem' Singer Lauren Bennett's Death Ruled Suicide

New details have emerged about singer Lauren Bennett's death at 36 back in July ... with an inquest finding the singer died by suicide.

Her body was discovered by her husband, Kenny Wormald, and her father ... Metro reported.

We reported earlier ... Bennett's death was the subject of an investigation by police in the UK ... with authorities believing that she had taken her own life.

In a heartfelt social media post after her death ... Bennett's father revealed that the singer suffered from "a severe reaction to a prescribed medication" in the months leading up to her passing.

He also expressed "deep disappointment" with the NHS for failing to treat her properly "during her time of greatest need."

The former G.R.L. member was best known for her feature on the 2011 hit song "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO.