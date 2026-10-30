Bryce Hall Beaten Up Outside Halloween Party, on Video

Play video content Video: Bryce Hall Beaten Up Outside Halloween Party BACKGRID

Bryce Hall dressed as an inmate for Halloween ... then took a beating worthy of a prison flick ... with video showing multiple dudes whaling on him outside a costume party.

The social media personality was seen outside N3on's Halloween party being thrown to the ground and beaten by a few different guys.

Play video content Video: Bryce Hall Shows Off Injuries After Being Jumped by 6 Men

The fight was eventually broken up, but Bryce was seen bleeding profusely from his nose... later sharing his injuries on social media with a broad smile on his face.

He captioned the clip, "Got jumped by 6 dudes #lit."

It's been a tough month for Bryce ... who was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after he allegedly injured his ex-girlfriend, Maria Palafox. She goes by Mika Lafuente online.

Cops say they listened to an audio recording of the two arguing about finances ... when Bryce was heard saying he was going to force her out of the home.

They also allege he can be heard saying he's not going to hit her ... but he is going to pick her up. She says he then threw her on a landscaping rock, causing small scratches all over her body.

A rep for Bryce told us at the time of his arrest ... "These allegations are false, and we look forward to the facts coming out in court. We will be taking legal action against those responsible for spreading false and defamatory claims."