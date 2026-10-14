Bryce Hall: See Ex’s Alleged Injury Photos After Fight Over Roomba

Influencer Bryce Hall allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Mika Lafuente, after they got into a fight over a vacuum ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Mika called police on July 27, 2026, after she claimed Bryce got physical with her at his home.

Mika claimed she went to Bryce’s home to retrieve some of her stuff following their breakup. She said she had most of her stuff and then went to grab a Roomba.

She claimed Bryce told her the vacuum was not leaving his home. She claimed they got into a verbal argument, which she says led to him grabbing her and placing her over his shoulder.

Mika claimed he took her outside to the front of the home … where he allegedly threw her on the landscaping rock, causing small scratches on her body.

Bryce’s ex provided photos of her alleged injuries showing marks on her forearm and leg. She told cops she put a phone in her pocket and started recording before the argument erupted.

Officers noted the video included audio of the two arguing about finances. He was heard saying, “I am going to force you out of the house,” but he was going to grab him.



Mika can be heard telling Bryce to slap her, but he said he wasn’t going to. Another male shouted, “Don’t touch her,” while Mika screamed repeatedly, “Let me go.”

Play video content Video: Byrce Hall Broke Up With Mika Lafuente

During questioning, Mika said she had been dating Bryce for 2 and a half years before the breakup. The officer said he tried to contact Bryce but did not hear back.

Bryce was arrested over the incident and released hours later.

Prosecutors charged Bryce with one count of coercion constituting domestic violence with physical force or immediate threat of physical force and one count of battery constituting domestic violence.