Bryce Hall Arrested, Charged With Felony Domestic Violence in Las Vegas

Bryce Hall is in some serious legal trouble in Las Vegas ... the social media star was arrested and is now facing a felony domestic violence charge ... but his rep says the allegations are bogus.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, Bryce is accused of using or threatening physical force against someone in a domestic dispute. He's facing two charges ... felony coercion involving domestic violence and misdemeanor domestic battery.

A rep for Bryce tells TMZ ... "These allegations are false, and we look forward to the facts coming out in court. We will be taking legal action against those responsible for spreading false and defamatory claims."

The alleged incident happened July 27, but charges weren't filed until August 28 ... and Bryce wasn't arrested until September.

A judge issued a warrant for Bryce's arrest on September 10 ... and ordered him to stay away from the alleged victim, Maria Palafox.

She goes by Mika Lafuente on social media. A source tells us Mika claims to have "documented" the injuries she says he inflicted.

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Court records show Bryce was released from custody without posting bail.

He was also scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Play video content Video: Byrce Hall Broke Up With Mika Lafuente

It's interesting ... two days before the alleged incident, Bryce posted a video on social media announcing his split with Mika.