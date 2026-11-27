Donald Trump Jr. is calling Netflix out for sharing mature content on a family holiday ... ripping into the streamer for posting a steamy same-sex makeout scene on Thanksgiving.

this thanksgiving plate https://t.co/xpgAyuUUdc @netflix

Here's the deal... Netflix shared a clip to promote the new season of "The Hunting Wives," the hit drama series that features two female main characters who hook up.

Netflix's X account reshared one scene of the pair locking lips in bed with the caption, "this thanksgiving plate" ... and apparently it was just too much for Don Jr. to handle.

The president's eldest son clutched his pearls and commented, "What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving."

"The Hunting Wives" Season 2 premiered on Thursday -- hence the Netflix post -- and while it may have ruined Don Jr.'s appetite, the same can't be said for critics. The show boasts an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.