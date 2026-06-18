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Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman Make Out On Stage at Las Culturistas Awards

Brittany Snow Hunting For Malin Akerman's Lips!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
brittany-snow-malin-akerman-kal-06-18-2026
GETTIN' SPICY ON STAGE
Video: Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman
Bravo

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman clearly understood the assignment at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards ... because they sent fans into a frenzy by locking lips onstage ... and it's all on video.

"The Hunting Wives" stars -- whose steamy chemistry helped make the Netflix thriller a breakout hit -- delivered a very raunchy moment during a comedy segment hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

sub malin akerman & brittany snow getty
Getty

Check out the clip ... this wasn't some quick peck for the cameras.

The pair hilariously leaned into their characters' romance, sharing an over-the-top smooch that had fans screaming for more.

the hunting wives season 1 netflix 1
Netflix

If you've seen the show, you'll know Brittany's Sophie O'Neil becomes dangerously entangled with Malin's seductive socialite Margo Banks ... and judging by this performance, the chemistry is still very much alive.

Season 2 is in the works ... and Brittany and Malin just gave fans the hottest teaser imaginable!

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