Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman Make Out On Stage at Las Culturistas Awards

Play video content Video: Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman Bravo

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman clearly understood the assignment at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards ... because they sent fans into a frenzy by locking lips onstage ... and it's all on video.

"The Hunting Wives" stars -- whose steamy chemistry helped make the Netflix thriller a breakout hit -- delivered a very raunchy moment during a comedy segment hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Check out the clip ... this wasn't some quick peck for the cameras.

The pair hilariously leaned into their characters' romance, sharing an over-the-top smooch that had fans screaming for more.

If you've seen the show, you'll know Brittany's Sophie O'Neil becomes dangerously entangled with Malin's seductive socialite Margo Banks ... and judging by this performance, the chemistry is still very much alive.