Bowen Yang Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

The next episode of "Saturday Night Live" will be Bowen Yang's last.

The beloved cast member will be making his final "goodbyes" tomorrow, ending a 7-year run with the NBC program, sources close to the situation tell TMZ.

Should be noted, Bowen's good friend and "Wicked" costar Ariana Grande is tomorrow night's host.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Yang's planned departure.

The comedian started as a writer for the show in 2018, but since joining the cast in 2019, his career has skyrocketed.

He's appeared in huge blockbuster films like "Wicked," and his "Las Culturistas" podcast -- which he co-hosts with Matt Rogers -- was awarded Podcast of the Year by the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards.

This is the latest of many 'SNL' exits this year. Before the season started, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, John Higgins, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Emil Wakim all left.