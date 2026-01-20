Angel Reese Joins 'The Hunting Wives' Cast After Cliffhanger Callout

... For Season 2 of 'The Hunting Wives'

WNBA star Angel Reese is flipping the script … and will soon be flexing on Netflix.

The Bayou Barbie has officially joined the cast of "The Hunting Wives" in the co-starring role of "Trainer Barbie," Netflix serendipitously announced on Tuesday.

Reese previously let it be known she was a fan of the breakout hit after watching Season 1, publicly calling the cliffhanger finale "unsatisfying" and demanding to know if there’d be a Season 2.

Sooooo will there be a season 2 or more episodes for The Hunting Wives because i’m not satisfied with how that ended…😒 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 5, 2025 @Reese10Angel

Well, guess what, Angel? Netflix heard you!!!

Now she’s stepping into the drama herself with production already underway for the steamy series -- starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman -- about the scandalous lives, secrets and betrayals of a wealthy group of women in a small Texas town.

Imagine the drama: intense workouts by day, backstabbing by night -- and Reese in the middle of it all, serving looks and throwing shade.

Reese, a two-time Chicago Sky All-Star, averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game during the 2025 season. She’s always looked to expand her impact off the court, too.

A release date for Season 2 has not been released just yet … but the first season was a hit, drawing 5.2 million views during its premiere week.