Angel Reese Fuels Wendell Carter Dating Rumors W/ Handsy IG Post

"Homies" Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. got real friendly this week -- the WNBA star was seen rockin' a custom Orlando Magic jersey reading "My Man" -- further fueling dating rumors!

The Chicago Sky star dropped a three-photo series on her Instagram page, posing from the Kia Center basketball court, home of Carter's team, the Orlando Magic.

The first two shots were a clear flex of Reese's fashionista vibes ... but the last pic definitely screamed boyfriend-girlfriend!

It shows Reese from behind, with her "My Man" threads, as a man's hand is around her waist/butt area. Based on the guy's outfit and watch, it clearly looks to be Wendell.

Reese's post, after months of speculation, appears to confirm that she and Carter are an item.

Wendell, a big man averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, was asked about Reese during a now-viral interview where he called her his "homie."

FYI, it's the first time Reese has been dating someone publicly since her and her former college basketball player boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, split.