Donald Trump Jr. Heckled at Emory Law School After Midterms, 'Country Has Rebuked You'

Here's Donald Trump Jr. getting an earful after a fireside chat at a high-ranking law school ... with students heckling him over the midterms and telling him voters are turning on his father.

TMZ obtained video from Don Jr.'s Wednesday visit to the law school at Emory University in Atlanta ... and hecklers are shouting at the president's son, "The country has rebuked you!!!"

A source tells TMZ ... Don Jr. was there to support his business partner Omeed Malik -- who was having his name put on a building at Emory's law school and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his alma mater.

Apparently, students weren't told beforehand that Don Jr. -- who brought the Secret Service along with him to the campus -- was coming to the event.

Don Jr. and Omeed are part of the same venture capital firm and are good buddies.

Sources close to Omeed tell TMZ ... Don Jr. was with Omeed for four hours at Emory, and towards the end there was a fireside chat with about 100 students. We're told four students stood up during the chat and started yelling about fascism. It's unclear if they were law students.

Our sources say the student protestors were escorted out of the auditorium, but continued yelling from outside. The video picks up as Don Jr. and Omeed are leaving, and we're told they knew they were being filmed.

Omeed flips the protesters the bird in the video ... and we're told he wanted to make a point that they were being disrespectful.

Our sources say the hecklers didn't ruin Omeed and Don Jr.'s day ... things went smoothly until the end of their visit, when word spread that Trump's son was on campus.