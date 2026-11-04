Jamie Foxx Welcomes Third Child, His First With Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp have welcomed their first child together.

It's Jamie's third child. He has two adult daughters -- Anelise and Corinne -- from his previous relationships with exes Kristin Grannis and Connie Kline respectively.

PEOPLE was the first to report the birth.

TMZ broke the news of Jamie and Alyce's pregnancy back in May ... with multiple sources telling us that they were already several months along into their pregnancy at the time.

Jamie and Alyce -- who broke up and reconciled in 2025 -- were first romantically linked in 2022 before the pair were spotted out at the Nobu in Los Cabos, Mexico, in Sept. 2023.

It's Alyce's first child. Jamie is 58 ... and he says Al Pacino made him feel better about becoming a father again later in life.

We reached out to Jamie's camp ... so far no word back.