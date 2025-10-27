New Video Shows Lead Up To Jamie Foxx Going Berserk Over GloRilla Incident

Play video content TMZ.com

Jamie Foxx went OFF this weekend after GloRilla allegedly had something chucked at her by a fan ... and TMZ’s got the video showing the moments leading up to the wild blow-up.

Check it out -- we still don’t actually see GloRilla get hit ... but she was mid-performance at SKVLK FEST -- Jamie’s daughter Anelise’s annual Halloween/birthday bash over the weekend -- when she suddenly stopped, thanked the crowd, and walked off ... right before Jamie went off.

As you can see, the visuals are a little murky -- the angle and distance don’t clearly show the object hitting GloRilla, and she doesn’t seem too fazed in the moment ... but Jamie’s fiery reaction makes it crystal clear he thinks she got hit by an object.

A source sorta backs this up ... calling the crowd immature, the kind to pull stunts like lobbing stuff at the stage -- and in this case, we’re told it may have been a water bottle that struck GloRilla, which is a shame, since the event was billed as a family-friendly affair.

As for Jamie, security only had good things to say -- praising how kind he was to them, and adding he looked genuinely happy too, mixing it up with guests for the rest of the night.

That’s a far cry from the viral clip where he tore into the object-throwers with some NSFW language, demanding better behavior from the crowd.