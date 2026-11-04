Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed Clowns JD Vance, Mike Rogers in Victory Speech

Can't Wait to See You in January, JD!!!

Abdul El-Sayed used his victory speech to shout out his opponent in the Senate race in Michigan and the sitting vice president ... though he wasn't in a bridge-building mood.

The senator-elect took the stage at his rally in Michigan early Wednesday morning -- after the tight race was finally called in his favor ... and he addressed both Mike Rogers and VP JD Vance onstage.

First, Rogers ... El-Sayed wished him well in his retirement down in Florida -- saying he knows MR has a big house in Florida and two yachts he can focus on down there.

He added, "You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope. May we never have to see the likes of you again."

El-Sayed then reflected on the sweet irony of VP Vance -- one of his most vocal critics -- being constitutionally obligated to swear him into the Senate.

"JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January" ... before playing into Michigan's well-known rivalry with Ohio.

He kept score onstage ... saying it's Wolverines 1 -- Buckeyes 0. El-Sayed went to the University of Michigan while Vance attended The Ohio State University.

Media reports have already announced El-Sayed as the winner of the race -- which experts predicted would be quite close -- by about 7 points. At the time of publication, Rogers has not delivered a concession speech.