Abdul El-Sayed Handily Beats Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Abdul El-Sayed has made history becoming the country's first ever Muslim senator ... after he handily defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan.

NBC News reported overnight that El-Sayed was the projected winner in the hard fought race for the Michigan senate seat, clocking in with 52.3 percent of the vote, compared to Rogers' 45.7 percent with 94.4 percent of votes counted.

In total, El-Sayed has so far raked in 2,431,112 votes to Rogers' 2,123,522 votes with the third candidate, Lydia Christensen, only getting 1 percent of the vote.

We've reported on all the drama surrounding the tightly contested race ... with Rep. Haley Stevens pulling her endorsement of El-Sayed over the weekend ... even though she's a Democrat and Rogers is a Republican.

Stevens officially endorsed Rogers on Sunday ... hours after publicly stating she was sticking by El-Sayed. She tried to explain her decision during an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN -- a move which backfired.

Democratic strategists like James Carville and Lis Smith both ripped into Rep. Stevens for backing Rogers ... while Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania didn't slam her -- but didn't back her up either.