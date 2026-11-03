White House Bunny Rabbit Has Nothing to Say About Midterms, Plenty to Eat

Play video content Video: White House Bunny Refuses to Spill on Midterms ... But Loves a Good Meal TMZ DC

Our politicians have hopped out of Washington, D.C. for Election Day ... but Charlie still managed to land an exclusive interview with a very important figure at the White House -- a bunny rabbit.

Charlie and Jacob are on the ground in D.C., where lawmakers have largely headed back to their home states for the midterms ... leaving Charlie to chase down the next best thing -- a furry little guy munching on the people's grass just outside the West Wing.

And Charlie wasn't about to let this golden opportunity hop away ... approaching the bunny for a hard-hitting interview about what to expect on Election Night.

"What do you think is going to happen tonight in the midterm, sir?" Charlie asked ... but the rabbit wasn't spilling a thing, apparently more interested in his government-funded salad bar.

The real shocker? The bunny barely flinched as Charlie got remarkably close ... raising the question of what's more surprising -- a rabbit hanging out by the West Wing or Charlie getting that close to it?

Either way, Charlie declared it the "shot of the night" ... and with politicians nowhere to be found, this bunny might just be the biggest political scoop in Washington on Election Day.