Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Trump Says He's Thinks Nicki Minaj As Press Secretary Is a 'Good Idea'

President Donald Trump Nicki Minaj As Press Secretary Is A Good Idea!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
103126_trump_kal
NEVER SAY NEVER
Video: Trump Floats Idea Of Nicki Minaj As Press Secretary
The Benny Show

President Donald Trump is not just openly admiring Nicki Minaj's curves ... he's also apparently a fan of the idea of her being the next White House press secretary.

In a clip from his interview on "The Benny Show" ... Trump said of the rapper possibly leading press briefings ... "That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that."

donald trump and nicki minaj getty 4
Getty

While it's unclear how serious he was about the idea, Trump also said host Benny Johnson would be a good option as well.

We reported earlier ... several White House staffers floated the idea of Nicki as press secretary after she traveled with them on Air Force One to a midterm rally.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X last weekend ... "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

In response, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz penned ... "Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??"

102526_trump_kal
CHEEKY COMPLIMENT
Video: Donald Trump Compliments Nicki Minaj's 'Beautiful A' at Rally**
Fox News

Trump's comments about her being press secretary come after he complimented her "beautiful a**."

The prez told a crowd at his Port Huron, Michigan, rally ... "By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss. Stand up. That's hard to miss."

donald trump and nicki minaj getty 2
Getty

While the rapper possibly joining Trump's West Wing cast is not on our 2026 bingo card ... stranger things have happened.

Related articles