Trump Says He's Thinks Nicki Minaj As Press Secretary Is a 'Good Idea'

Play video content Video: Trump Floats Idea Of Nicki Minaj As Press Secretary The Benny Show

President Donald Trump is not just openly admiring Nicki Minaj's curves ... he's also apparently a fan of the idea of her being the next White House press secretary.

In a clip from his interview on "The Benny Show" ... Trump said of the rapper possibly leading press briefings ... "That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that."

While it's unclear how serious he was about the idea, Trump also said host Benny Johnson would be a good option as well.

We reported earlier ... several White House staffers floated the idea of Nicki as press secretary after she traveled with them on Air Force One to a midterm rally.

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White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X last weekend ... "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

In response, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz penned ... "Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??"

Trump's comments about her being press secretary come after he complimented her "beautiful a**."

The prez told a crowd at his Port Huron, Michigan, rally ... "By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss. Stand up. That's hard to miss."