President Trump Claims Epstein Heckler Was Paid $250, Insinuates He's Gay

Play video content Video: President Trump Claims Epstein Heckler Was Paid $250, Appears to Mock His Sexuality Fox News

President Donald Trump got into it with a heckler who shouted about Jeffrey Epstein during his Ohio rally ... claiming the protester was paid to disrupt the event before seemingly taking a swipe at his sexuality.

The President was speaking Wednesday when someone in the crowd began yelling about Epstein, causing Trump to stop his speech as the audience erupted in boos.

Trump fired back, claiming the heckler was a paid protester who received $250 to cause a scene, though he offered no evidence to back up the allegation.

The interruption prompted Trump to address his past relationship with Epstein, telling the crowd, "I threw Jeffrey Epstein out of a club like 20 years ago because I thought he was a whackjob."

Trump clarified he was referring to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He also attempted to distance himself from Epstein politically, claiming, "He was a Democrat. He always came around with Democrats."

But Trump wasn't done with the heckler ... he also appeared to insinuate the protester was gay, taking another personal swipe as the crowd cheered him on.

That wasn't all DJT went on to discuss one of the midterm's biggest talking points ... Jon Husted's ass.

Play video content Video: Trump Admits Checking Out Sen. Jon Husted's Ass Fox News

Earlier in the month, at another Ohio rally, Trump said he checked out Husted's ass to confirm he was a great athlete ... and just a few days later he boasted to a Kentucky crowd about the Ohio Senator's derriere.