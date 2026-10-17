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Donald Trump Talks About John Husted's Ass Again on Campaign Trail

Donald Trump I Can't Stop Thinking About Husted's Ass!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TRUMP APPROVED RUMP
Video: Trump
Fox News

President Donald Trump is busting his butt on the campaign trail for John Husted ... while he apparently still can't get the Senate hopeful's own rear end out of his mind.

The prez appeared in Highland Heights, Kentucky, as part of the Republican Party's midterm push ... and -- though Husted is running in Ohio -- Trump brought up his magnificent rump.

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Getty

Trump once again admits he was checking out Husted's ass ... telling fans he just couldn't take his eyes off of it.

He says it's the first time he checked out a man ... adding that Husted's shoulders, jawline and more also captured his attention.

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Video: Pete Buttigieg Trolls Trump Over Alleged Butt Check of Sen. Jon Husted
TMZ.com

President Trump previously said he looked at Husted's booty to make sure he was an athlete ... a move Pete Buttigieg raked him over the coals in an interview with us.

The prez says he doesn't usually check out guys... but, when he does, he's seemingly transfixed!

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