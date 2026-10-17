Donald Trump Talks About John Husted's Ass Again on Campaign Trail

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President Donald Trump is busting his butt on the campaign trail for John Husted ... while he apparently still can't get the Senate hopeful's own rear end out of his mind.

The prez appeared in Highland Heights, Kentucky, as part of the Republican Party's midterm push ... and -- though Husted is running in Ohio -- Trump brought up his magnificent rump.

Trump once again admits he was checking out Husted's ass ... telling fans he just couldn't take his eyes off of it.

He says it's the first time he checked out a man ... adding that Husted's shoulders, jawline and more also captured his attention.

Play video content Video: Pete Buttigieg Trolls Trump Over Alleged Butt Check of Sen. Jon Husted TMZ.com

President Trump previously said he looked at Husted's booty to make sure he was an athlete ... a move Pete Buttigieg raked him over the coals in an interview with us.