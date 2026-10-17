Katie Zacharia Was Fired as White House Press Secretary During Wall Street Journal Interview

Got The Ax During Interview About Her New White House Job

Katie Zacharia got the ax while being interviewed about her new role as White House Press Secretary ... and she just walked away without ever returning to her job or the sit-down with the reporter, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ gave a shocking blow-by-blow account of Katie's last moments in the role -- one she held for a mere 5 days -- on Friday afternoon.

According to the publication ... Katie was seated behind her desk in a small office scattered with only a few personal items, namely a curling iron, a pair of heels and a cosmetic bag, as well as a white orchid.

At the time, Katie was being interviewed by the WSJ about her new role when Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, gave a knock on the door and said Vice President JD Vance wanted to chat with both of them.

The outlet says Katie then left the room and never came back.

Play video content Video: Trump Puts Ball in Katie Zacharia’s Court Amid White House Controversy Fox News

Meanwhile, President Trump recalled a conversation he had with Katie earlier that day as he made his way to his new helipad. Trump said to journalists he told her she didn't need to do the job if she didn't want to ... and even told her to reconsider.