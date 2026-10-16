Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia Says She Doesn't Know When Next White House Press Briefing Will Be Fox News

Katie Zacharia says she doesn't know when the next White House press briefing will be ... but she hopes she can inspire more confidence in those around her before it goes down.

The new White House Press Secretary appeared on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning to discuss her first week ... which many feel went about as bad as it could go.

Katie was asked when she'll next address the media ... and she said she doesn't know -- but she promised to work closely with President Donald Trump and the White House communications team to figure it out.

She then went on a rambling discourse about how happy she is to be in the new role ... and how great Trump is -- before one of the hosts asked her if she thought she still had his confidence.

Katie noted she's still around, which is a good sign ... and she's gonna work hard to live up to expectations.

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia Takes Aim at the Mainstream Media Fox News

She also blamed the mainstream media for focusing on her instead of Trump's accomplishments... and seemingly bragged about breaking the news of Kimberly Guilfoyle's firing from the briefing room.

As you probably know ... Katie's first week on the job went off the rails early on -- when the self-proclaimed "lawyer" was asked where and when she passed the bar exam.

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia's Bar Exam Controversy Takes Center Stage in Hannity Interview Fox News

Turns out, she never did ... though she did graduate from Pepperdine University's law school.

While Katie doesn't need a law degree to be Trump's mouthpiece, the confusion over her credentials opened her up to ridicule.

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia Faces Reporters ... But Won’t Answer Questions OAN

Just don't ask Katie about it ... she refused to answer questions from the White House press corps earlier Friday ... then hopped on TV to chat it up on "Fox & Friends," one of Trump's favorite news programs.