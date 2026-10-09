Trump Offers Katie Zacharia White House Press Secretary Job

I Want Katie Zacharia To Be My Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia -- a conservative commentator with strong ties to President Donald Trump -- has been hand-picked to be the next White House Press Secretary ... TMZ has confirmed.

A White House official tells us that Katie has been offered the job. It's unclear if she's already accepted.

Katie -- who briefly worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security -- is currently a communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, the organization that runs Truth Social.

She lives in California and has worked for Fix California ... a nonprofit group that advocates for conservative policy in the state.

As you know ... Karoline Leavitt left the White House Press Secretary position in August to spend more time with her kids. However, she's still working for MAGA Inc. -- the Trump-focused super PAC.

Katie would be Karoline's replacement ... if she accepts the job offer.

Trump has been bringing conservative media minds into the fold in recent days ... as we reported, he recently poached Beni Rae Harmony, a White House correspondent for the outlet Real America's Voice, to serve as assistant press secretary.

Katie's used to being in front of cameras ... often as a guest on conservative media programs.