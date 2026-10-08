President Trump Says the FBI May Investigate Nolan Wells' Death

'We're Looking At' Whether To Investigate Nolan Wells' Death

Play video content Video: President Trump Says the FBI May Take a Look at Nolan Wells' Death

Nolan Wells' family may get their wish for the feds to step in and investigate their son's untimely death ... thanks to President Trump.

The commander-in-chief indicated that he might have the FBI probe Wells' death while taking questions from the press outside the White House on Wednesday.

A reporter asked Trump if he plans to push the FBI to launch an independent investigation into Wells' death, and Trump responded, "We're looking at that. Yes, we are."

As you know ... Wells went missing during a July 4 boat outing with 3 friends and, two days later, his body washed up on the shoreline of Horn Island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mississippi authorities investigated the case and believe that Wells drowned, but do not suspect foul play. In the final autopsy report, the state medical examiner listed Nolan's manner of death as "undetermined," but said he suffered head injuries, namely "two dark red-purple subcutaneous scalp contusions."

But state prosecutors put all the evidence in front of a grand jury, which returned a "no true bill," meaning no criminal charges would be filed in the case.

Play video content 9/22/26 Video: Ben Crump Demands Answers in the Death of Nolan Wells

Nolan's family and their attorney, Ben Crump, have been demanding from the start that the authorities get to the bottom of what happened to Nolan. Now they may get their wish.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells’ Family Demands Federal Investigation 93 Days After His Death

On Monday, Wells' father, Elmore Wonsley, called for the feds to get involved because "our son was found on federal land and we are asking the FBI to step in and do a full investigation."