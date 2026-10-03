Attorney of Nolan Wells' Friend Says Harasser Threatened to Slit Younger Brothers' Throats

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells’ Friend’s Attorney Says Harasser Threatened to Slit Younger Brothers’ Throats Fox News

The attorney representing Nolan Wells' friends is speaking out about an indicted individual who he says brutally threatened to kill his client and slit the throats of his 2 younger brothers.

During a sit-down interview with Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News' "Saturday in America" ... attorney Tyler Cox said that the jailed harasser threatened Warren Hudson and his stepmom Ashlee Cole -- who is a chancery judge -- by claiming "they were going to slit his brothers' throats in front of them."

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Friends Say They've Received Thousands of Death Threats FOX News

Cox said ... "And so that person is thankfully being held without bond and hopefully seeing justice soon. And that's just one example of many."

We reported earlier ... Warren and his friends Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour opened up in a teaser for today's interview about the threats made on their lives following Nolan's death.

On the number of threats he received, Warren said ... "Hundreds, thousands, not just my stepmom, but my mom, my dad, my stepdad, my entire family."

In today's wide-ranging interview ... the trio of friends opened up about how "devastated" and "traumatized" they were when they found out that Nolan had died.

As for Warren ... he said he's just trying to move on. He said ... "I have to live my life."