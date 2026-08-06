Nolan Wells: Man Arrested For Alleged Threats Tells FBI He Wants 'Justice For That Boy'

The man accused of making chilling threats over Nolan Wells' death had a message for the FBI as he was hauled to jail -- justice for Nolan.

According to a newly filed FBI report, obtained by TMZ, Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce was arrested July 29 at a West Sacramento, CA library ... and while FBI agents drove him to jail, one agent told him she wouldn't question him about his federal charges -- but Dumarce apparently started talking anyway.

According to the report, Dumarce said he knew "what this was about" and acknowledged his words got him in trouble ... before adding, "I hope they get justice for that boy."

Dumarce is one of three people arrested on over alleged threats tied to the investigation ... with the others accused of targeting witnesses and government officials connected to the case

As TMZ previously reported, Dumarce is accused of using the social media handle "yaeyae962" to send threatening Facebook messages to Jackson County Judge Ashlee Cole -- stepmom of Warren Hudson, one of the friends who traveled to Horn Island with Nolan on the day he went missing,.

In one alleged message, the feds say Dumarce warned a package was headed to Cole's office that would "blow you away" ... and referenced "so much blood everywhere," adding, "Especially from a boat."

Other alleged messages threatened to strangle Cole's sons and included photos of her children.

Dumarce is charged with interstate transmission of a threatening communication -- a federal crime carrying up to 5 years in prison.