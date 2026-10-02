Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Friends Say They've Received Thousands of Death Threats FOX News

Nolan Wells' friends are speaking out against a fresh batch of death threats they say they've received after lawyers for Nolan's family claimed messages from Nolan's phone had been deleted ... and they say their families are also under fire.

In a teaser clip for Fox's "Saturday in America" ... Nolan's pals Jax Pitalo, Warren Hudson and Morgan Seymour told host Kayleigh McEnany about the alleged intimidation attempts.

Claiming he's received "thousands" of death threats, Warren added ... "And not just me, my stepmom's a chancery court judge, and she goes to her office every day, and there's voicemails. Hundreds, thousands, not just my stepmom, but my mom, my dad, my stepdad, my entire family."

Warren added that while he's comfortable being the subject of these verbal attacks ... his harassers have dragged his family and closest friends into this ... and he says those folks "do not deserve this at all."

Meanwhile, Jax claimed he's "received plenty of death threats" -- including bomb threats -- in the mail ... and Morgan agreed he's experienced something similar.

We reported earlier ... Warren, Jax and Morgan's lawyers previously described bomb threats made against their clients.

In a press release shared last week ... attorneys Edward Andrew Paltzik and Tyler Cox said that a "litany of bomb and death threats" had come from "outside the community."

Play video content Video: Ben Crump Details Shocking Conversations On Nolan Wells Snapchat History Ben Crump

They say these threats were made after Nolan's family lawyer Ben Crump said that messages on Nolan's phone had been deleted from the time Nolan last accessed his phone to the time it was handed over to his family.

However ... Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said not so fast ... and claimed that the message deletion Crump described was "from other Snapchat users, not someone physically accessing Nolan Wells' phone."

Kayleigh's full interview airs Saturday morning on FOX ... and it will be interesting to see what else the boys have to say.