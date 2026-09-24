Nolan Wells District Attorney Slams Ben Crump Over Alleged Cell Phone Evidence

The District Attorney who investigated Nolan Wells' death fired back at the late teen’s family lawyer Ben Crump ... hours after he held a press conference with alleged new evidence.

Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath criticized Crump's claims Thursday that texts were deleted on Nolan's phone.

Crump and a forensic expert his team hired said they discovered data had been deleted from the phone. They said the missing messages were on Snapchat.

McLlrath said, "The user action discussed by [Crump's team] is from other snapchat users, not someone physically accessing Nolan Wells' phone."

She added, "If the Crump team has evidence to the contrary, they have not provided it to us. The Grand Jury report outlined the other evidence they received, including cell phone downloads, surveillance data, GPS data, and the printed report of Nolan’s cell phone."

She ended with another dig at Crump ... writing if his team "genuinely has new information or evidence that Nolan Wells was murdered they should stop playing games and immediately provide it to me."