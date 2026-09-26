Nolan Wells' Friends Respond To Bomb Threats: 'We Refuse to Be Intimidated'

Attorneys representing Nolan Wells' friends are speaking out against bomb threats they say have been made against their clients ... in the wake of claims that Snapchat messages were deleted from Nolan's phone.

In a Friday press release ... attorneys Edward Andrew Paltzik and Tyler Cox said Nolan's pals Jax Pitalo, Warren Hudson and Morgan Seymour "refuse to be intimidated by today's litany of bomb and death threats."

The legal team added that these threats came from people "outside the community."

They said that the "lowlifes" who made these threats did so after the late teen’s family lawyer Ben Crump claimed that messages from his phone had been deleted from the time he last used it to when the phone was given to his family.

Cox and Paltzik go on to accuse Crump of stirring "runaway speculation and wild sensationalism."

Meanwhile, Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath has also called out Crump's claims ... saying that "the user action discussed by [Crump's team] is from other Snapchat users, not someone physically accessing Nolan Wells' phone."