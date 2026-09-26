Chadwick Boseman's Family at War With His Widow Over Documentary She's Producing

Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, claims the late actor's family is making things difficult as she tries to work on a documentary celebrating his life.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Simone says she has been working with production company Words + Pictures on a documentary about Chadwick.

She said she is in the process of securing an offer from Searchlight Pictures to produce the film. Simone said the deal is structured on a "Most Favored Nation basis," meaning it would ensure equal treatment for the family parties, and said, "both sides of the family were sent identical paperwork."

Simone claimed Chadwick's family members asked the production company for separate agreements. She calls it "yet another example of Simon's generosity to the Boseman family" because she says she retained "100% right to control and benefit from Chadwick's name, image, voice, signature, likeness etc."

Simone says she "has tried to consult with Chadwick's family at all times with respect to activities she has undertaken to honor Chadwick's legacy" ... but claims his family "has not done the same."

As TMZ first reported, Chadwick's brothers are trying to remove Simone as administrator of Chadwick's estate … claiming she has not been transparent about the finances.