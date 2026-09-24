Chadwick Boseman's Widow Blasts His Brothers' Lawsuit As 'Smear' Campaign

Chadwick Boseman's widow is blasting his brothers for dragging her name through the mud ... claiming their lawsuit is nothing but a "public-relations stunt" to smear her in the tabloids.

Taylor Simone Ledward filed a legal response, firing back at Derrick and Kevin Boseman, who recently asked the court to ax her as the administrator of the estate and replace her with attorney Jason Rubin.

Taylor says she shouldn't be removed from the position ... because she's done nothing wrong -- listing her numerous disbursements to Chadwick's parents, Carolyn and Leroy, in the years since his death.

Page Six was the first to report on this news.

She also claims she gifted Derrick's children -- Chadwick's nephews -- approximately $300K of her own funds ... saying she did it because she knew he wanted his family taken care of after he passed.

Taylor's asking to remain on as the estate administrator ... though, if she's removed, she also makes it clear she does not think Rubin should be appointed -- claiming there are "serious allegations" against him in other cases, which she admits she does not know to be true but thinks should at least be considered and possibly investigated before appointing him administrator here.