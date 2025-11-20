Chadwick Boseman's Widow Honors Him at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Play video content TMZ.com

Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, and his widow Simone Boseman spoke to us about his legacy and what this honor does for it.

As you know, Chadwick made history with his portrayal as T'Challa in "Black Panther" ... but Simone tells us its impact reached beyond just that film franchise.

She pointed out he blazed a trail for all future Black superheroes ... "He made space and now there can be more and more and more ... he set it up. He played the role he was meant to play."

And his star marks a small acknowledgment of his impact on the industry as a whole. Simone told us, "It's a physical representation of all of the work that he did and the life that he lived, and I'm extremely proud of him."

Simone was joined by Chadwick's brother Derrick, and Black Panther co-stars Letitia Wright, Viola Davis, and Michael B. Jordan among others for the ceremony.

Derrick called the event "amazing," saying, "Just imagine having a brother who's a movie star who people make songs about and just love him. And he got to be a king, which is what our community needs. Our community needs to see us being kings and queens."

In addition to "Black Panther," Chadwick also appeared in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" -- earning him an Oscar nomination -- played Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall," Jackie Robinson in "42," and James Brown in "Get on Up" before passing away from colon cancer in 2020. He was 43.