Ryan Gosling Not Cast as Black Panther, Despite Viral Speculation

Rumors of Ryan Gosling being eyed to take over the Marvel role of Black Panther have spread like wildfire online ... but there is not a vibranium ounce of truth to it, TMZ has learned.

An insider with direct knowledge tells us ... Ryan has not been cast -- nor has he been eyed -- to play an iteration of Black Panther ... the iconic African superhero first played on the big screen by the legendary Chadwick Boseman.

Rumors of the brazen casting have swirled out of control -- even generating headlines -- and it seems this all started from a meme of Ryan's face photoshopped onto Black Panther posted back in 2018 ... and used by haters taking shots at Disney's diversity casting for historically white roles.

Needless to say ... people were losing their s*** over the idea of the classic cultural superhero getting whitewashed ... and it started a debate over whether it was acceptable.

It's a good bet the rumor was plausible -- even if completely outlandish -- since Marvel does love the anything-is-possible multiverse ... but this one ain't in the cards. It's true, however, that Ryan is joining the 'Star Wars' universe in the upcoming flick, "Starfighter."