Play video content Video: New 'Black Panther' David Jonsson Surrounded by Beauties After Landing Major Role BACKGRID

David Jonsson is already enjoying the perks of being Wakanda's new king ... stepping out with a bevy of beauties just one day after landing the coveted "Black Panther" mantle.

The 32-year-old actor was spotted leaving Mr. Chow Sunday in Beverly Hills surrounded by several women -- and he looked plenty comfortable with his new crew ... slinging an arm around one of the ladies before everyone piled into a waiting SUV.

The dinner came one day after Ryan Coogler officially introduced David as the new Black Panther during Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

David kept things cool as he made his way through the group and into the ride, letting his superhero-sized weekend do all the talking.

David will play the adult son of T’Challa -- the character made famous by the late Chadwick Boseman -- in "Black Panther 3," which is set to hit theaters in December 2028.

David told the Comic-Con crowd it was an honor and a privilege to join the Marvel family ... and judging by his first night back in Beverly Hills, the welcome party's already in full swing.