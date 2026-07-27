New 'Black Panther' David Jonsson Surrounded by Beauties After Landing Major Role
David Jonsson I'm the New Black Panther ... Now I’m on the Prowl!!!
David Jonsson is already enjoying the perks of being Wakanda's new king ... stepping out with a bevy of beauties just one day after landing the coveted "Black Panther" mantle.
The 32-year-old actor was spotted leaving Mr. Chow Sunday in Beverly Hills surrounded by several women -- and he looked plenty comfortable with his new crew ... slinging an arm around one of the ladies before everyone piled into a waiting SUV.
The dinner came one day after Ryan Coogler officially introduced David as the new Black Panther during Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.
David kept things cool as he made his way through the group and into the ride, letting his superhero-sized weekend do all the talking.
David will play the adult son of T’Challa -- the character made famous by the late Chadwick Boseman -- in "Black Panther 3," which is set to hit theaters in December 2028.
David told the Comic-Con crowd it was an honor and a privilege to join the Marvel family ... and judging by his first night back in Beverly Hills, the welcome party's already in full swing.
Talk about a super weekend ... David's winning on and off screen.