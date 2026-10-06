Nolan Wells' Friends Sue TikTok Creator Accusing Them of Killing Him

Three of Nolan Wells' friends are suing a TikTok creator who allegedly branded them killers.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi against Sandra L. Butler, who allegedly runs the TikTok account "gods_bestgirl" and identifies herself as "Royalty."

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The three men claim Butler repeatedly accused them of killing Wells aboard a boat on July 4, fleeing the scene, tampering with his phone and lying to cover up the alleged crime.

The lawsuit says Butler told her followers, "They are guilty. They did something," and later claimed one of the men picked Wells up and slammed him onto the boat.

The young men deny any involvement in Wells' death and say he was their close friend.

As TMZ previously reported, Wells disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island. His body was found two days later floating in the water.

A Jackson County grand jury ultimately returned a "no true bill," meaning no criminal charges were filed. The panel said the circumstances surrounding Wells’ death were consistent with drowning, although his official manner of death remained undetermined.

The lawsuit says the grand jury investigation included 132 subpoenas and testimony from 43 witnesses. The plaintiffs claim Butler continued posting about them after the ruling, calling their account of events "a story to cover their tracks" and alleging someone accessed and deleted information from Wells’ phone.