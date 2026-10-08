Trump Interrupted Multiple Times by Angry Protesters During Texas Rally, Video

Play video content Video: President Trump Interrupted Multiple Times by Angry Protesters During Rally: Video LiveNOW from FOX

President Trump's Texas rally for Senate nominee Ken Paxton was marred by angry protesters who kept interrupting his speech ... and police got involved.

Trump flew to San Antonio to stump for Paxton, who is locked in a tight race with Democratic rival James Talarico, and the commander-in-chief took to the stage in front of an out-of-control crowd.

Video shows protesters shouting and getting into scuffles as cops escort them out of Freeman Coliseum. One demonstrator was seen flipping the bird.

After one of the disruptions, Trump briefly backed away from the microphone and joked, "He's going back home to mom. But what he doesn't know is his mom voted for Trump."

During his speech, Trump didn't just focus on why Texans should vote for Paxton. He also said he would give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired baseball star Roger Clemens, a Texas legend.

In addition, Trump once again pledged his support for the death penalty for drug dealers and clarified recent remarks suggesting Iran could wipe out American cities like Los Angeles and San Diego.

Trump: "Let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. You want to see a horror show? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles. You want to see some bad things happen?" https://t.co/K4VRzrIF6s @atrupar