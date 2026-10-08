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Trump Interrupted Multiple Times by Angry Protesters During Texas Rally, Video

Trump Rally in Texas Pissed Off Protesters Led Away By Police ... Go Back Home to Mommy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TEMPERS IN TEXAS
Video: President Trump Interrupted Multiple Times by Angry Protesters During Rally: Video
LiveNOW from FOX

President Trump's Texas rally for Senate nominee Ken Paxton was marred by angry protesters who kept interrupting his speech ... and police got involved.

Trump flew to San Antonio to stump for Paxton, who is locked in a tight race with Democratic rival James Talarico, and the commander-in-chief took to the stage in front of an out-of-control crowd.

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LiveNOW from FOX

Video shows protesters shouting and getting into scuffles as cops escort them out of Freeman Coliseum. One demonstrator was seen flipping the bird.

After one of the disruptions, Trump briefly backed away from the microphone and joked, "He's going back home to mom. But what he doesn't know is his mom voted for Trump."

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Getty

During his speech, Trump didn't just focus on why Texans should vote for Paxton. He also said he would give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired baseball star Roger Clemens, a Texas legend.

In addition, Trump once again pledged his support for the death penalty for drug dealers and clarified recent remarks suggesting Iran could wipe out American cities like Los Angeles and San Diego.

Trump said, "We're not going to let that happen. We protect our cities. We protect our country."

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