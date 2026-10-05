Cornell Frat Bro’s Lawyer Slams University Officials In Private Emails: 'Shame On You All'

A lawyer for one of the Cornell fraternity brothers being sued over the alleged gang rape blasted the university during the investigation back in 2025 ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained an alleged email, dated May 16, 2025, from an attorney named Jeremy Saland -- who represented one of the accused men -- to Cornell officials as part of the Title IX probe.

In the letter, Jeremy claimed one of the panel members who decided the consequences for his client was distracted and driving during one witness’ testimony. He said he asked for the hearing to be adjourned for the day, but his request was denied.

Saland stated, “No matter who ultimately made the decision, and no matter how willful Cornell’s continued disregard for the rule of law, honesty, integrity, and any ethical consideration to an accused – especially in light of the demonstrable evidence or lack of evidence confirming [redacted] innocence, aka, non-responsibility, it is incredibly galling and frightening.”

He added, “I cannot help but wonder whether this misconduct and disregard is common at your esteemed and respected Ivy League institution and whether the same warrants greater investigation."

In another alleged email from a few days later, Jeremy wrote to officials, “Sadly, for Cornell, whether [redacted] is responsible or not, the esteemed Ivy League university’s failings will not be ignored. No student should be subject to such a lack of professionalism. After all, Cornell should be setting the bar, not lowering it in a sinister game of limbo.”

He ended this email by saying, “Whether by the hand or word of President Donald Trump or Cornell University, appearing to do what is right when you know that is not, is always wrong. Do better. Shame on you all.”