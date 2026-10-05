Cornell Protesters Vandalize University Building Over Alleged Chi Phi Gang Rape

Cornell University was targeted by anonymous activists early Monday morning, with protesters smashing a glass door at Day Hall and spray-painting messages condemning the school over an alleged 2024 Chi Phi fraternity gang rape.

The attack happened around 3 AM, with both panes of the right-hand entrance door shattered and glass strewn across the entryway.

Red paint was splashed across the surrounding walls, reading ... "SMASH THE PATRIARCHY" and "AT CORNELL RAPISTS ARE PROTECTED PROTESTORS ARE EXPELLED."

Cornell University Police Department officers arrived around 3:50 AM, according to The Cornell Daily Sun, and had cleared the scene and documented the vandalism.

The activists told the paper that the demonstration was prompted by the lawsuit filed Sept. 14 by a former Cornell student who alleges she was sexually assaulted and gang raped by seven Chi Phi members in 2024.

The activists said they were protesting both the lawsuit and "the global systems of power that allowed this to happen in the first place." ... adding "We wanted to ensure that Day Hall, the center of Cornell’s administrative function, was not able to continue business as usual."

As we previously reported ... the allegations made by a Jane Doe have been a major focus of recent attention surrounding Cornell. Jane described going to the emergency room and therapy afterward ... saying there was "so much damage" to her body and brain.

Play video content Video: Listen to Jane Doe's Phone Call with Cornell Frat Bro Matthew Ingalls ABC