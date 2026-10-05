Cornell Gang Rape Lawyer Wants NY Attorney General Removed From Investigation

One of the men accused in the Cornell gang rape lawsuit wants New York Attorney General Letitia James off the case ... arguing she's already picked a side.

Attorney Andrew Miltenberg, who represents one of the 7 fraternity brothers accused in the civil suit, is calling on James to recuse herself from the reopened criminal investigation after she posted a message supporting the accuser.

James wrote that what Jane Doe had "been forced to endure" was "horrific and unacceptable," adding ... "we stand with you."

Miltenberg says that crossed a line, arguing James appears to accept the allegations as fact before she even launched finishing her investigation.

James has pushed back on concerns about her impartiality, saying the probe will be guided by "the facts and the law."

As TMZ previously reported ... Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed James as special prosecutor after removing Tompkins County DA Matthew Van Houten from the case.

Play video content Video: Kathy Hochul & Letitia James Speak on Cornell Gang Rape Allegations

Jane Doe claims 7 fraternity brothers drugged her with ketamine and gang-raped her at an October 2024 party.