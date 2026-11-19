A California couple found dead in a mansion after a night of partying had no drugs in their systems ... aside from the Narcan first responders administered to one of them ... according to a new lawsuit.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, attorneys representing John "Jay" Anthony Ruskey III and wife Kristen Kelly Ruskey's three children pointed out that neither of them had drugs in their systems after a toxicology screening.

Per the lawsuit, aside from caffeine, the only thing that turned up was Narcan in John's blood after it was administered by first responders who arrived on the scene following Kristen's 911 call.

As we told you ... Kristen called police in the early hours of Feb. 8 after John was experiencing seizure-like symptoms, telling them that John had ingested a mushroom-based psychedelic edible.

John apparently declined their suggestion to go to the hospital ... and hours later, their bodies were discovered lifeless in and near the guest bedroom.

According to the suit, autopsies and toxicology tests confirmed that John died of carbon monoxide toxicity -- with 60% carboxyhemoglobin saturation -- and Kristen died of carbon monoxide and ethanol toxicity -- with a 64% saturation and a 0.042% BAC.

John and Kristen's kids claim in the lawsuit that the mansion's homeowners reported elevated carbon monoxide levels days after the deaths ... and that a responding officer confirmed the guest room that John and Kristen had stayed in had a non-working smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

In addition to the homeowners, John and Kristen's children are suing the companies behind a water heater that they claim emitted carbon monoxide due to a faulty exhaust venting system.