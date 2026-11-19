Floyd Mayweather is dodging felony charges like he dodges punches ... two charges he was facing in Nevada have been dismissed after he was accused of writing a bad check to buy a watch in Las Vegas ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to case information obtained by TMZ, a Clark County judge signed off on the dismissal Wednesday after prosecutors had made it known that they would not be proceeding with their case against the boxer.

Prosecutors claimed Floyd wrote a $200,000 check to Gold and Beyond -- a designer resale outlet -- despite having insufficient funds in Dec. 2024.

The 50-0 fighter was charged with theft and drawing and passing a check with intent to defraud in April 2026.

After the charges were dismissed, a hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday was canceled.